Three weeks after PBS Building went bust, leaving a trail of incomplete projects across NSW, the ACT and Queensland, activity has returned to one of its sites in the Illawarra.
Canberra-based PBS Building filed for voluntary administration on March 7, citing a plethora of impacts to its business, from fixed price contracts to labour shortages and wars, as the reason why the business went under.
The company was the latest construction firm to hit the wall, with figures from the NSW State Insurance Regulatory Agency showing a peak in insolvencies in residential sector in the last quarter of 2021, the latest available data.
It is likely as the ongoing effects of COVID shutdowns and fractures supply chains led to more insolvencies in 2022.
In the Illawarra, PBS Building was tasked with two projects, an affordable housing development in Dapto and an eight storey apartment block in Wollongong.
Activity has returned to the Wollongong site, with the sound of power tools, trades' vehicles outside and signs indicating a local construction firm has taken on the project.
At Dapto, the streets remain quiet, but an Anglicare spokesperson said it would not be long until work would resume.
"Since PBS Building went into administration, Anglicare are now in the process of finalising details with a proposed builder to complete the Dapto project," Rob Burnelek, Anglicare General Manager - Housing said.
"Anglicare is committed to providing quality safe and affordable housing for seniors."
A meeting of PBS creditors was held 10 days ago, with 100 individuals and businesses owed about $25 million, according to administrators RSM Australia.
Administrators told those present that work was underway to resume construction at the half-completed sites.
"This includes five of the eight active projects in NSW, one of the 11 ACT projects and one of the five active Queensland projects,'' RSM Australia partner Jonathon Colbran said.
"The 17 other projects that were also in various stages of construction are also advancing towards a resolution."
A full report to creditors was expected by mid-April, after which creditors would decide whether to wind up the business by placing it in liquidation or enter a Deed of Company Arrangement to set out the future of the company.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.