Tahlia Wilson has taken a huge step towards representing her country at the highest level, after being called-up to the latest Australian A squad.
The Albion Park wicketkeeper-batter was on Wednesday among 12 players named in the Australia A squad for the tour of the UK in June/July. The squad will support the top Aussie side as they compete in the Ashes series against England, which will consist of one Test, three Twenty20s and three One-Day Internationals.
Read more: Hawks retain homegrown talent Harry Morris
The selection is great reward for Wilson, who was a standout for the Breakers during the 2022/23 Women's National Cricket League competition. The 23-year-old played 12 games, scoring 478 runs at an average of a tick under 40, which included scoring her maiden domestic century for NSW in October.
Wilson has also become a consistent member of the Sydney Thunder side in the Women's Big Bash League competition.
Australia squad:
Meg Lanning (captain), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia Wilson, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham.
Australia A squad:
Maitlan Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Maddy Darke, Heather Graham, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Charli Knott, Kate Peterson, Courtney Sippel, Tayla Vlaeminck, Amanda-Jane Wellington and Tahlia Wilson.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.