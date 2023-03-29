Illawarra Mercury
Albion Park's Tahlia Wilson receives call-up for Australia A tour

By Joshua Bartlett
Updated March 29 2023 - 11:59am, first published 11:55am
Albion Park wicketkeeper-batter, Tahlia Wilson. Picture by Phil Hillyard
Tahlia Wilson has taken a huge step towards representing her country at the highest level, after being called-up to the latest Australian A squad.

