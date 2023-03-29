Greenpatch Beach is still a no-go zone after the helicopter crash that 10 people survived at Jervis Bay last week.
"The MRH-90 Taipan helicopter was recovered from Jervis Bay on Friday 24 March," the statement read.
"The helicopter was loaded on to the deck of ADV Reliant and transported to Holsworthy Barracks via road from Port Botany.
"Defence Flight Safety Bureau has begun its investigation and findings will be released in due course.
"The beach was cleared of debris and remediated over the weekend.
"Out of an abundance of caution, the incident site remains cordoned off until a thorough clearance is conducted by Australian Defence Force personnel."
After the chopper went down last week, Defence grounded its MRH-90 Taipan fleet.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
