Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Crashed helicopter removed, Greenpatch Beach remains cordoned off

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:54pm, first published 1:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ADF MRH-90 Taipan at Greenpatch Beach on March 23. Picture by Glenn Ellard. Inset is the chopper being salvaged from the beach. Pic via @georgesbasin on Twitter
The ADF MRH-90 Taipan at Greenpatch Beach on March 23. Picture by Glenn Ellard. Inset is the chopper being salvaged from the beach. Pic via @georgesbasin on Twitter

Greenpatch Beach is still a no-go zone after the helicopter crash that 10 people survived at Jervis Bay last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.