Finding a personal trainer that motivates and inspires you is your first priority, but a step up is someone you can relate to.
For Patrick Mitchell the journey to become a personal trainer was challenging but driven by a passion to support people with a disability.
The 25-year-old brings his own personal experience of having cerebral palsy, autism, and an intellectual disability.
"I want to help motivate them that they can go and succeed in goals doing national sports or just everyday fitness for life," Mr Mitchell said.
The personal trainer said besides a student studying exercise science, he had never met a personal trainer with a disability.
"I want to give back to the people who have a disability."
Mr Mitchell has worked in a few different jobs, from working in a factory to a cleaner, but he decided to change gears to pursue his passion for sport.
The Lake Illawarra resident wanted to challenge himself and completed a Certificate III and IV in Fitness at University of Wollongong College with no additional teaching support.
Mr Mitchell was awarded the Dot Hennessy Commitment to Vocational Education Award in June 2022 at the NSW Training Awards for the Southeast Region.
He gained a work placement at The Disability Trust through the UOW College to put the theory into practice.
After the placement The Disability Trust hired Mr Mitchell. He is now in his dream job supporting people with a disability by leading group fitness classes with the hope to progress to one-one-one training in the future.
"My clients relate to me in regard to the exercises because I can show them I can do them too, and I can also answer any questions they may have," he said.
Throughout his training at UOW College and in his current job Mr Mitchell enjoys the challenges and learning opportunities.
"With many businesses like people with a disability are being told what to do and they get put anywhere,
"But in this job, you kind of leading what you want to do. I make my own decisions."
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
