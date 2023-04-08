Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Personal trainer Patrick supports others at The Disability Trust

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
April 8 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Patrick Mitchell's love for sport and his passion to help others motivated him to become a personal trainer. Picture supplied by University of Wollongong. Picture credit: Mark Newsham
Patrick Mitchell's love for sport and his passion to help others motivated him to become a personal trainer. Picture supplied by University of Wollongong. Picture credit: Mark Newsham

Finding a personal trainer that motivates and inspires you is your first priority, but a step up is someone you can relate to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.