The damage control continues for St George Illawarra.
It may only be round five, but they're coming off two major second-half fades to lose to the Broncos and Sharks, the coach Anthony Griffin is under heavy pressure to gain a contract extension.
And now Moses Suli was forced to clarify comments about his move from Manly, citing his close connection to family in Sydney, after initially saying "I didn't want to come here", when discussing the Dragons signing Sea Eagles young talent Viliami Fifita.
Centre Zac Lomax maintained on Wednesday that morale was and continues to be good among the playing group.
Nevertheless Dragons skipper Ben Hunt added it was important for the players and club to keep their issues internal.
"The message to [players'] and it always has been is to keep it internal and talk to the people you trust. Lean on your team-mates," he said.
"If there are any issues come talk to me, talk to our staff. There are always people here who are happy to help with those things. Just keep focusing on your footy and talk to the people you trust."
While he has learned over the years to deal with club dramas being played out in the media, the Queensland and Australian representative was still frustrated leaks within the club were occurring.
"It is frustrating but that is part of footy, those things are always coming out. I've just learned to deal with it over the years and accept it is going to happen," he said.
Hunt said the important thing now was for players to remain positive and concentrate on getting back into the winners circle against the Dolphins at WIN Stadium on Saturday night.
Having conceded 40 points in back-to-back losses, the 33-year-old said the Dragons had focused heavily on their defence this week as well as trying to pinpoint the reasons for their second-half fade-outs.
"I haven't been able to put my finger [leaking points in second half] on it," Hunt said.
"We know we've been poor at it for a little while and we've been talking about it and working on trying to figure out ways to do it.
"I guess it just comes down to attitude, wanting to go out in the first 10 minutes of the second half and just be better than the other side."
That's something Hunt is banking on the Dragons being against the red-hot Dolphins in Wollongong.
There was talk in the off-season that the Dragons' No 7 would join the new franchise but Hunt said he had never been approached to join the Wayne Bennett-coached outfit.
"I never got a call from them. I've been asked by hundreds of people when I'm going to the Dolphins, or if I'm going to the Dolphins but honestly I never got a call from them," he said.
Having played under Bennett at the Broncos, Hunt is expecting to face a tough game on Saturday.
"Wayne is an excellent coach and he always brings out the best out of his players," he said.
"People are surprised at how well they have started and I'm surprised also but not overly, I always thought they were going to compete really hard and do all the things they're doing but I guess they have exceeded expectations."
The Dragons will be doing their best to beat the Dolphins but Hunt was nevertheless happy to see the Redcliffe-based side doing well in its debut season.
"I think it is exciting for the game," he said.
"There was a lot of ifs and unsure people if it was going to work and I think it is really exciting for our game in general, not just for Brisbane.
"Obviously it is great for the city but I think it is really good for our game."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
