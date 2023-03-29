Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Macaw called Versace found after going missing from Figtree

Natalie Croxon
Nadine Morton
By Natalie Croxon, and Nadine Morton
Updated March 29 2023 - 5:25pm, first published 1:00pm
Mitchell Rath's blue and gold macaw called Versace has been found after going missing from Figtree on Tuesday afternoon. Pictures (centre) Robert Peet, supplied
Figtree man Mitchell Rath has been reunited with his beloved macaw Versace after she went missing on Tuesday afternoon.

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

