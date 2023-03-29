In the blink of an eye she was gone, a flash of colour as she soared into the air and over the roof next door.
Versace is a five-month-old blue and gold macaw and she's the beloved pet of Mitchell Rath and his family, she's been missing since 12.30pm on Tuesday.
The bird was in the backyard of the family's home on St George Avenue in Figtree, when she was spooked and her lead broke free from Mitchell's ankle.
"She just took off over the house and ducked down and I couldn't see her," a distraught Mitchell said.
"She had a lead on and had a little blue harness with a black string.
"There hasn't been a sighting yet and I've asked so many people."
At only five months old, Versace was still being fed with special bird formula.
"She'd be pretty hungry by now," Mitchell said.
When she escaped her Figtree backyard she flew east towards The Avenue and London Drive.
Mitchell's mother Dannielle Rath said her son has been left devastated by his missing bird.
"He hasn't stopped crying since she flew off and he's a 22-year-old boy, it takes a lot to get to him and he's heartbroken," she said.
Macaws are a large parrot native to rainforests of Central and South America, they grow up to 90 long and can weigh up to 1.5 kilograms.
Macaws are known as generation birds and they live for around 80 to 100 years.
"It's like my kid, she's part of the family. If someone was saying come here, she'd 100 per cent fly down to them," Mitchell said.
"She talks, she says hello and she swears a little bit too."
Versace has an ID ring around her ankle which is linked back to her breeder.
Mitchell has pleaded with anyone who finds his missing macaw to call him on 0432 153 199 or take the bird to your local vet.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.