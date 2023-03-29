An Illawarra organisation has launched a new app that helps non-verbal people or others who might have difficulties expressing themselves communicate in an emergency.
The Flagstaff Group's Nonverbal Communicator app, available on the Apple App and Google Play stores, contains a visual communication board displaying pictures and words.
People can tap the picture of the word they need and it will show up above in a bar above, and using this bar, they can form sentences.
The app came about through Flagstaff's work to develop an emergency planning toolkit known as EMBER (Emergency Management Backpack Evacuation Resource) which contains tools to help people with disability plan for emergencies like bushfires and other natural disasters.
Flagstaff created physical communication boards for emergencies, but recognised there was a need for something that people could use no matter where they were - and with most adults having a mobile phone, an app was the obvious option.
It is proving helpful to many, not just people with disability.
"We have had many people say they are now using the non-verbal communication app, including those who get highly anxious and can't express what they want to say, people with cancer, stroke, dementia, as well as support workers and allied health professionals," Flagstaff Group chief executive officer Roy Rogers said.
The Nonverbal Communicator app can be found through the Apple App and Google Play stores, as well as the EMBER website.
