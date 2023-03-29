A group of surfers are committed to make sure their surfing holidays to remote communities go beyond sand and surf but support as well.
For East Corrimal surfer Jackson McKenzie, a trip to Indonesia last year was a wake-up call to partake in more charity like the annual Paddle Against Poverty event.
The 19-year-old went on a surf holiday through Indonesia in mid-2022, through Bali, Western Indonesia and the Mentawai Islands.
"Lots of surf trips are based in very, very run-down communities where rich western surfers come in to surf some waves and then go home and don't do much for the local community," Mr McKenzie said.
The University of Wollongong mechanical engineering student wanted to change that.
"The waves were incredible, but there was not much money," Mr McKenzie said.
"You know their roads were destroyed and their living conditions were from an Australian point of view pretty intense."
After witnessing the conditions he said being able to raise money to support people in the area was a 'no-brainer'.
"I realised how privileged I was and how I was only going there to surf.
"Leading up to the trip there was no thought of 'what can I bring to this community', which was a bit of a wake-up call."
Community members will gather at Wollongong Harbour for the Paddle Against Poverty charity event on Saturday, April 1. The annual event has been running for 22 years with over $150,000 raised.
The paddlers can opt for a paddle board, kayak, SUP or any non-powered watercraft of their choice to make their way from Wollongong harbour to Thirroul.
The paddle is 12km long and takes the group around three-and-a-half hours, paddlers can have rest breaks along the way with support vessels accompanying the group.
Christian Surfers Australia is facilitating the event to raise money for three charities - SurfAid, Mercy Hut, and Juraki Surf.
It's the first time the annual paddling event will be donating to three charities instead of one, with an aim to raise more than $15,000.
The event organisers opted to give to three charities after a partnership with Tibra, a financial trading firm with a branch in Austinmer.
Two of the charities are based in Rote Island in Indonesia: SurfAid, which raises funds for children's nutrition; and Mercy Hut with funds going towards the development of a local community centre.
"It's a really healthy way to raise funds because people finish it and while they might be tired, and their arms are sore there's this sense of like 'I've just done something really good'," Sandon Groves, director of the Paddle Against Poverty event said.
The paddlers will also raise money for Juraki Surf, an Indigenous not-for-profit which supports First Nations surfers from remote communities in Northern NSW and south-east Queensland.
Mr Groves said the event is an opportunity for surfers to give back to the communities they visit.
"You're surfing these remote, beautiful, amazing waves, but we don't want to just exploit those waves and leave we want to be able to give back in some capacity to those communities," Mr Groves said.
For 19-year-old Jackson McKenzie doing something he loves for a good cause is a win-win.
"I'm always surfing so I know I can paddle and it's nice to be able to use that for a greater cause," Mr McKenzie said
It's not just a fitness challenge or raising funds for a charity the surfers are also looking forward to a good chat along the way.
The pair tell the Mercury they find it's often easier to have a deeper conversation with another bloke when your are doing something alongside them.
"I'm going to be angling for some cool conversations with some people that might not be possible at a pub or sitting down for a coffee," Mr McKenzie said.
With a few hours to kill as they paddle their way to Thirroul, friendships are formed.
"There is a rawness to it where people let down their guard because you're on this shared challenge," Mr Groves said.
For details on registering to paddle or to donate visit paddle-against-poverty-23.raisely.com
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
