Dr Melinda Williams will step down from the top role at Peoplecare after five years as CEO and 14 years at the Wollongong-based health insurer.
The company has announced its health insurance director Louise Leaver will step into the top job.
Dr Williams will remain on hand to assist in the transition.
During her tenure as CEO, Dr Williams led the business through a period of transformation, after taking over from long-time CEO Michael Bassingthwaighte in 2018.
She shepherded the company through organisational change and the challenges of COVID-19.
Dr Williams said she and her successor shared similar values.
"As a not-for-profit health insurer, putting the needs of our members at the centre of health insurance is our priority and this is something that both myself and Louise remain committed to," she said.
"I am pleased to hand over the reins of CEO to the very capable and experienced leader, Louise Leaver."
Ms Leaver bring to the top job her background as a lawyer, as well as her previous position within PeopleCare as health insurance director.
Ms Leaver has previous experience with other Illawarra organisations such as IRT Group - where she was executive general manager - quality and governance, Big Fat Smile, BlueScope and UOW.
"I am honoured to have been entrusted with this immense privilege of guiding Peoplecare Health Insurance into the next stage of growth and thrilled to be working with such a talented team," she said.
