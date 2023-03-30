Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Josh Neal found with ammunition, cannabis, knuckle dusters when stopped on his bike at Figtree

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:05pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man's midnight bike ride in Figtree leads to cops uncovering ammo, cannabis
Man's midnight bike ride in Figtree leads to cops uncovering ammo, cannabis

A bike rider who was stopped due to not wearing a helmet was shortly after found with cannabis, knuckle busters and 17 rounds of ammunition in tow.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.