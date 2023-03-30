Man's midnight bike ride in Figtree leads to cops uncovering ammo, cannabis

A bike rider who was stopped due to not wearing a helmet was shortly after found with cannabis, knuckle busters and 17 rounds of ammunition in tow.
Police stalled Josh Neal's midnight bike ride along a footpath on the Princes Highway at Figtree on Wednesday, March 22.
The 36-year-old from East Corrimal, who was holding part of a steel fence and wearing a backpack, told officers "sorry I'll push my bike" when he was quizzed about his lack of headgear.
However officers pressed Neal further when his hands started "shaking" and he was "sweating profusely" from his forehead.
They requested Neal's ID, with further checks revealing he was subject to a firearms prohibition order, tendered court documents stated.
Police asked why he was carrying the steel bar, to which Neal said: "Oh I found the fence and was going to keep it. I'm on my way to work washing cars".
"Oh, you're going to take part of a steel fence to work?" police asked.
Neal then revealed: "Listen, I got stopped with two grams on me but I call it elbow grease. Makes me work harder."
This prompted officers to announce they were going to search Neal, to which he then further confessed to having an "ice pipe" and a "bit of green" with him.
Police uncovered a black diving-style knife, a bag containing 10 rounds of Winchester ammunition and 17 rounds of Luger rounds, silver coloured trigger handle to an unknown object and 3.55 grams of cannabis.
Neal was arrested at the scene.
He faced Wollongong Local Court earlier this week and pleaded guilty to rider not wearing a helmet, possessing a prohibited drug, possessing ammunition without a holding licence, acquiring ammunition subject to a prohibition order, and custody of a knife in a public place.
Magistrate Claire Girotto adjourned the matter to allow Neal to attend a drug treatment program.
He will return to court at a later date.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
