Ogilvie dominates on University return in Illawarra South Coast league

By Tony de Souza
Updated March 29 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 3:35pm
Heath Ogilvie (right) scored four goals on his University return last Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr
Heath Ogilvie (right) scored four goals on his University return last Sunday. Picture by Anna Warr

Heath Ogilvie was a four-goal hero for University as the team heralded a 5-2 win over Dapto in the opening round of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey competition last Sunday.

