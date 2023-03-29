Heath Ogilvie was a four-goal hero for University as the team heralded a 5-2 win over Dapto in the opening round of the Illawarra South Coast men's hockey competition last Sunday.
In the opening match of the round at the Illawarra Hockey Centre, Wests Illawarra registered a 4-0 win over Fairy Meadow.
It was a welcome return for Ogilvie to the Illawarra league, having last played here in 2018, as he opted to play in the Sydney Hockey League for Moorebank in recent years.
Ogilvie was happy to be back playing at home and getting a few goals at the right time, with a couple falling to him for easy tap-ins.
"There were plenty of positives for round one for our guys and things to work on as well," Ogilvie said.
"Dapto had some fresh faces since I last played and a good young group, which is great to see for the competition."
Ogilvie also shared his thoughts on the new blue turf at the Illawarra Hockey Centre.
"The turf is good," Ogilvie said. "It was spongy and a little slow like any new turf, but really good overall."
Ogilvie scored the opening goal in the first quarter and added his second in the second quarter, before Dapto's Matt Vine scored from a drag flick, taking the score to 2-1 at the break.
Dapto, under new coach Zac Nyrhinen after the departure of Simon Orchard, made several errors in the second half, allowing Ogilvie to score another two goals and another from William Orth taking the score to 5-1.
Jack Erskine reduced the deficit for Dapto to 5-2 in the final seconds of the game.
Meanwhile, Wests beat Meadow 4-0 in their opening game with goals from Elliot Ashby, Tom Dolby, Sam Wright-Smith and Jack Rowe.
In round two this Sunday, defending premiers Albion Park play Dapto at Unanderra and University face Meadow at University, with both games starting at 3pm.
In the women's league round two results, Park defeated Avondale 4-0 with a hat-trick from Emma McLeish.
The other results saw University beat Figtree Unanderra 3-0; and Meadow beat Railway Greys 2-1 with a brace from Tegan Mackay.
