In the past six months, 60 wombats across the Illawarra have been saved from an almost-certain death thanks to a new program.
Mange is prolific among the local population of bare-nosed wombats, and it's easily spread as the marsupials move between burrows.
Infected animals suffer from incredibly itchy skin, then open wounds form, and they often die a horrible death from sepsis and internal infections. But, it's easily treated.
The WIRES Community Mange Treatment Program kicked off six months ago in the Illawarra and it's already been a great success, but it needs input from locals, Rebecca Daly said.
"If a landowner or member of the public sees a wombat that looks ratty or scabby or not well, let us know," the Illawarra Branch wombat mange coordinator said.
"If we don't do anything that wombat is likely to die and it's awful suffering."
Wombats with mange will look weak, scabby and emaciated. They are nocturnal, but unwell animals are often spotted out during the day.
"A healthy wombat will look pretty shaggy and it will take off if you see it," Ms Daly said.
Despite the successes, mange is still a major problem among Illawarra's wombats.
"Many can be saved and earlier treatment is best," Ms Daly said.
There are two treatments - direct application of medication onto the wombat, or medication is put on specially-installed burrow flaps so the infected animal brushes along it as it enters the burrow.
Community volunteers are welcome to join the program. For more information or to report a sick wombat call WIRES on 1300 094 737.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
