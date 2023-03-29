Baby's best friend: infants with pets less likely to develop food allergies

As if love wasn't enough, your family's best friend could be bringing benefits we're still discovering.
While the mental benefits of having pets around are well documented, we now believe they may be able to help stave off allergies.
A major new study has shown preschoolers with pets in the home are significantly less likely to develop food allergies - including nuts, wheat, eggs and soy.
Researchers in Japan have found "significant" reductions in food allergies in children exposed to dogs and cats from an early age - some during pregnancy, some in infancy.
With food allergies now affecting more than 10 per cent of children in developed countries, they studied more than 66,000 children - some of whom were exposed to pets during the mother's pregnancy, others in infancy.
Exposure to dogs or cats during was estimated to reduce the "incidence risk" of food allergies until age 3.
Children exposed to indoor dogs were significantly less likely to experience egg, milk, and nut allergies specifically; children exposed to cats were significantly less likely to have egg, wheat, and soybean allergies.
But it's not all smiles: children with hamsters were more likely to develop nut allergies.
Northern suburbs youngster Josh Bourke has had pets in the house since before he was born - first a cat, Lucy and now a dog, large Sheepoodle Luna.
Josh has no allergies and while this sample size of one doesn't prove anything scientific, his mum Marianne firmly believes in the many benefits of pets.
"It's wonderful news because it validates our lived experience of having another attachment for both for us as adults, but also for our child to have that ... other element to our family that just enriches the family life," she said.
"It's certainly been wonderful to see Josh, have a relationship with an animal and we've had to go through that cycle of loving and caring for an animal, the death of an animal, a whole rich experience of having a pet.
"So I can really relate to these other psychological benefits manifest perhaps in an endocrine or a physical sense around allergies.
"It's a marker of how influential, that relationship is with a, with an animal. And it makes sense because if we're getting joy and pleasure and stimulating neurochemicals change, we would think, then surely it's got to have a physiological flow-on as well."
And the dogs will be happy too - the research showed there was no benefit associated with having pets that stay outdoors.
Their research, led by Hisao Okabe from the Fukushima Regional Center for the Japan Environment and Children's Study (JECS), was published on Thursday in the journal PLOS ONE.
The JECS was set up in the wake of the Fukushima earthquake and nuclear disaster to study the effect of chemicals on young children as they developed.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
