A physiotherapist accused of a colourful expletive-filled tirade against cops after being issued a parking ticket outside a Thirroul school has broken down in tears as his charges were cleared.
William Anthony La Palombara faced a hearing at Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday where he was found not guilty of assaulting an officer, resisting arrest, behaving in an offensive manner outside a school, and stopping in a no stopping zone.
The court heard La Palombara, the CEO of Southern Sports Physio who has worked for the St George Illawarra Dragons, was parked in a queue outside St Michael's Catholic Parish Primary School in Thirroul on 15 February 2022.
He was subsequently issued a traffic infringement, and police arrested La Palombara after he allegedly reacted by calling the officer a number of colourful insults, including "prick", "asshole" and "c---".
The officer in charge and alleged victim did not appear in court due to "unfortunate circumstances", and the prosecution sought to rely on body worn video and footage from the front of the police car as evidence.
The footage played in court and showed La Palombara yelling "you're a f---in' asshole" at the officer.
The officer responded: "watch your language or I'll lock you up".
La Palombara continues to point his finger at the officer and fires off several colourful insults, before telling him to "take your gear off" to fight.
The officer is heard laughing before saying "you're awesome ... and your kids go to a Catholic school".
La Palombara, continuing to yell, was approached seen being pushed to the bonnet of his Audi. Multiple officers were at the scene with one taking him to the ground, saying "stop resisting, stop resisting".
The physiotherapist was seen bleeding from the head as he was taken into the paddy wagon.
Two other witnesses also didn't appear, leading La Palombara's barrister Steve Boland, instructed by lawyer Caitlin Drabble, to argue against the admissibility of the videos as they was unable to be questioned.
"If you cannot scrutinise a person who has provided material as evidence ... you don't have a hearing at all," Mr Boland said.
"That's the worst type of prejudice possible in a criminal hearing."
Police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackeray argued a strong case against La Palombara remained, with the magistrate able to draw "reasonable inferences" of what happened from the footage.
"The probative value (of the footage) is exceedingly high given that it is a recording of the events themselves," Sgt Thackeray said.
Magistrate Michael O'Brien excluded the material and found La Palombara was found not guilty of the charges.
Mr Boland then asked for court costs to be paid to his client due to the proceedings being initiated "without reasonable cause", arguing he never committed a traffic offence in the first place.
"You can see from the video that the queue of the cars ... he is at the back of the line," Mr Boland said.
"The point is that on it's face, this gentleman isn't doing anything wrong. He's just in a queue."
Mr Boland then argued the officer provoked La Polambara as he made "discriminatory remarks" against his religion and parenting choices when referring to sending his kids to a Catholic school.
"All of this happens without a move-on direction. The officer was baiting him," Mr Boland said.
In a fiery rebuttal, Sgt Thackeray argued this was a "disgraceful flipping of the evidence" and there was no case for the awarding of costs.
"What a shameful submission to suggest the officer was in any way acting inappropriately when this was the barrage that he was faced with," Sgt Thackeray said.
"La Palombara could have contested the ticket at court, but chose to take part in threatening violence and abuse at the officer."
Magistrate O'Brien will hand his decision down on costs next month.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
