Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Kit plane crashed near Appin just after take-off, killing two

By Farid Farid
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two people on board a US amateur-built kit plane were killed minutes after take-off when it crashed in north of Wollongong on Boxing Day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.