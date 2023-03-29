Steps you can take to help prevent suicide: Editorial

There are some stories that we never want to have to tell.
One of those is the death of a teenager in Wollongong's CBD on Monday.
As journalists, we have a responsibility to inform, and we try our level best to do that with respect and empathy.
However, we are only human.
Monday's events touched every part of the Illawarra Mercury newsroom, as it did every family and person in the region.
There is a collective sadness but also a need to understand and a want to help.
The Mercury's role is to keep people informed, help people make sense of it, and help people find support if needed.
We chose to cover these events with a story we hope is helpful to our community as we all attempt to process Monday's events.
We have carefully considered what we will and will not publish and have sought advice from Mindframe, an organisation that supports the media through reporting on suicide.
We interviewed Brian Boulton who is a master trainer in QPR - Question, Persuade, Refer.
It's three simple steps that anyone can learn to help save a life from suicide. Like CPR, but for the mind.
We hope his words can help parents and others triggered by this event find a way to navigate the days and weeks ahead.
QPR training is available in the Illawarra. If this is something you can do to help, you can find the details here: http://collaborative.qprtraining.com/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.