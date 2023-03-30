Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Helensburgh man Mark Williscroft indicates guilty pleas to graffitiing northern Illawarra train stations

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 30 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Williscroft. Pictures from Facebook and Instagram.
Mark Williscroft. Pictures from Facebook and Instagram.

A bakery delivery driver with an alleged penchant for graffitiing northern Illawarra train stations has indicated he will plead guilty to a series of weapons and property damage charges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.