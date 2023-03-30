A bakery delivery driver with an alleged penchant for graffitiing northern Illawarra train stations has indicated he will plead guilty to a series of weapons and property damage charges.
Helensburgh man Mark Arthur Williscroft did not appear before Wollongong Local Court when his matter was mentioned on Wednesday.
Defence lawyer Matthew Kwan confirmed his client's intention to enter guilty pleas to about 30 charges related to vandalising train stations from Helensburgh to Coledale.
Williscroft came under notice when the Proactive Crime Team from the Police Transport Command South West was investigating alleged train and property vandalism in December last year.
Tendered court documents outlined Williscroft allegedly entered train tracks twice and damaged property on December 9 last year and he was arrested later that month.
He was subsequently charged with two counts each of damaging property in company, entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse, going onto running lines and entering or leaving a station not at a designated entry or exit.
Williscroft was also charged with five counts of possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit, four counts of goods in custody suspected of being stolen and one count of carrying, using or possessing an explosive or flare.
The matter was adjourned to May for sentence.
When officers searched Williscroft's home in relation to the vandalism investigation last year, a number of items including electronic devices were seized.
Following examination of these devices, Williscroft was again arrested on January 4, and charged with another 12 separate offences, including possession and control of child abuse material originated from overseas and possession of bestiality material.
He is yet to enter any pleas to the second set of charges.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
