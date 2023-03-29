She's been the face of the Dragons but Jillaroos star Keeley Davis has confirmed she will depart Wollongong ahead of the upcoming NRLW season.
In a bombshell move on the long-delayed opening day of the NRLW contracting period, Davis revealed she will don rival colours for the first time when the new season begins.
The Corrimal product had been touted as a long-term captain of the club, having never missed a game since debuting in round one of the inaugural NRLW season.
It's one of the first major domino's in what's sure to be a frenzy of movement ahead of an expanded competition kicking off in July.
"I have spoken with the Dragons and have said that I'm not going to be returning there, which was a pretty hard decision to make," Davis told the Mercury.
"I've been truly grateful for the time that I've had at the Dragons. I've absolutely loved being there and I'm so very thankful for my time there.
"I worked at the club and I absolutely love my role there, I worked in the community team, I have nothing but love for the club. It was really tough [to leave], but I'm looking forward to the new opportunities coming."
The 23-year-old is yet to formally ink a deal with an NRLW rival, but has been strongly linked to reigning premiers the Roosters.
"I'm still sorting out what I will be doing," she said.
"Hopefully it will get sorted in the next week or so. Obviously footy is the priority and it was really a decision about where I thought I was going to play my best footy.
"It's a very, very tough decision. There's so many factors that go into it and I think it's the first time we've been in this position, the last few years in particular.
"For it to be such a drawn out long process has made it extra tricky as well, it's been a really uncomfortable period, pretty much since October.
"I'm glad [the contract window's] finally opened up and we can really just solely focus on what we're doing at the moment and then get into NRLW when that comes around."
Davis is far from the only Dragons star in the sights of rivals, with Jillaroos teammates and Illawarra locals Emma Tonegato and Taliah Fuimaono also linked to rival clubs.
It's a bitter blow for the Red V faithful, but there was some positive news in confirmation that Raecene McGregor will return to Wollongong, with coach Jamie Soward luring the reigning Dally M Medallist south from the Roosters.
The 25-year-old Kiwi Ferns star, who played for the Dragons in the inaugural season in 2018, was one of nine signings unveiled by the Dragons on Wednesday, including sister Page McGregor who will return after proving a revelation in 2022.
It was something of a surprise development, with the game's elite players still unsure of when the window would open until as late as last week.
"We knew that it had to be very, very soon," Davis said.
"We were told for probably the last two months that 'it's going to be Monday' then it just kept going and going and going.
"It was just that unknown. There's been a lot of other girls who have had to obviously move interstate, or even overseas.
"There's just so many things that have been dragged out for a while. It's really exciting that it's finally getting done, but it was a pretty tricky time for a lot of girls.
"Hopefully now with the security of the CBA over the next five years there will be a lot more security, and probably a lot more professionalism, with how the contracts are done."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
