We have two incredible examples of the way tourism and community assets can be conceived and nurtured, right here in Wollongong.
Nan Tien Temple, arguably our biggest tourist attraction and the largest Buddhist Temple in the Southern Hemisphere was built on an old council dump, facilitated by Wollongong City Council dedicating the land on a 100-year lease for $1 a year.
The deal was so perfect, that upon cutting the ribbon Federal Minister for Immigration and Ethnic Affairs Nick Bolkus handed two $50 notes to Venerable Master Hsing Yun, paying the Nan Tien lease for the next hundred years.
Cringila Hills Recreation Park is ironically also built on an old dump site.
Wollongong City Council, looking for new ways to facilitate legal mountain bike trails whilst the Illawarra Escarpment project was in the planning phase, developed the Cringila Hills Recreation Park which is stunning.
It's 12km of legal mountain trail, a pump track, skills park, all-accessible playground and Indigenous story telling with an incredible view celebrating Wollongong's history, the steelworks, overlayed with our amazing escarpment and the Pacific Ocean.
A great example of vision meeting common sense and delivery.
That said, redundant dump sites shouldn't be the best tourist assets in the city.
Geographically, Wollongong is blessed with a world class escarpment, beaches and lake all within a 15km drive.
The only other place in the world I can think of that meets these criteria is Montreux, Switzerland . . . then again, their beaches look pretty average.
We take this for granted.
The Great Southern Walk and Illawarra Escarpment Mountain Bike Trail Network have been developed to celebrate our wonderful escarpment.
The views are world class, the product will be as good as anything in the country, and they are funded to the tune of $60 million by the state government.
Legalising mountain biking has taken more than 10 years of advocacy, robust discussion, policy and attitudinal change, frustration, more frustration and collaboration.
A multi-day walk has been mooted in various circles for over 20 years.
With the election now run and won, these projects deserve to get underway.
Fittingly, the original political champion of mountain biking on the escarpment, newly crowned Minister for the Illawarra and Shoalhaven, Ryan Park, will have the chance to preside over their opening.
Closer to the water, Wollongong City Council have done an amazing job creating the base infrastructure for the Blue Mile, the jewel in our crown.
The walking and cycle paths are first class, the views are to die for but there is something missing.
The Wollongong Harbour Master Plan has been in place with state government for several years now, the Blue Mile master plan with Council closer to twenty.
Both are excellent plans which need facilitation by government, not necessarily investment to move them forward.
The Illawarra Sports and Entertainment Centre Precinct final report calls for a master planning process for three of the best located parcels of land in Wollongong which are rapidly falling apart.
We were left singing "what about us" when Pink announced a concert tour at almost every outdoor venue in the country except Wollongong but it's not hard to understand given the state of the asset.
The project and planning processes have long been criticised by everyone but there now appears universal agreement that something needs to be done, so let's do it.
If I had one more thing on the wish list, we need to build new hotels and/or other, innovative visitor accommodation alternatives.
No-one would suggest that any level of government should be the investor in a hotel, that is a job for the private sector.
But state and local government own significant parcels of land which are extremely attractive to hotel developers.
We need government to come together with industry to facilitate new hotel development immediately.
To best understand the problem, jump onto Wotif and try and book your mum into a hotel room in Wollongong on a Saturday night. Unless she is happy to pay well over $500, she is on your lounge.
We have two outstanding new members of Cabinet in a government which is inheriting a wide range of challenges.
These three challenges are well understood and have been strongly supported over the last 10 years.
It is time to stop talking and get this show on the road.
