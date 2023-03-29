Traffic is very heavy on the M1 Princes Motorway following an earlier five-car crash, and then subsequent car breakdown.
The breakdown is on the M1, just past New Mount Pleasant Road, at Mount Pleasant and one northbound lane is closed.
A five-car crash on the M1 northbound at Mount Keira, near the intersection of Clive Bissell Drive, that occurred just before 7am has been cleared.
Police, firefighters and tow trucks were called to the crash and breakdown, and there has been no reported injuries.
There is very heavy traffic in the area and motorists are urged to allow extra travel time.
More to come.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
