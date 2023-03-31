Tyson Black admits a disappointing end to their 2022 Premier League campaign is what drives himself and his Coniston teammates forward this season.
The JJ Kelly club's finish to last year has been well documented, with the side finishing the regular season in fourth before dropping out in the first week of finals with a 3-2 defeat to rivals Cringila.
It was a loss that left coach Rob Jonovski wanting more, with Coniston's mentor telling the Mercury earlier this year that they had "unfinished business".
"I think there's a lot of angry and hungry players in my squad. A lot of factors contributed to those feelings, and I like that in our players," Jonovski said in January.
It's a feeling that resonates in particular with Black, who missed out on playing in that elimination final and making any impact due to injury.
"We thought our season came to a pre-mature end, so this year finals is the bare minimum for us. And 'Rodge' (Jonovski) has made it quite clear that he wants silverware," the 20-year-old told the Mercury this week.
"Towards the end of last year, we had a lot of injuries and a lot of people went overseas. And we don't want to blame the rain, because everyone had to experience it, but I remember we were really pumped at the start of the year and then you had to wait eight weeks before even playing your first game.
"But we didn't perform in that semi-final and that loss stung a lot, especially because it was against our rivals. And that's been a big focal point of our pre-season and start of the season - we want to make that we're there towards the end, especially with those pointy-end games.
"Personally, I had a bit of a poor end to last season, I got injured pretty badly and missed finals. So I'm hoping to stay fit and healthy, and do the best I can for the team this year."
2023 marks Black's second year in the black and yellow.
The Wollongong Wolves junior spent a couple of seasons at Tarrawanna before moving over to Coniston ahead of last season. The talented winger said he was attracted to the club by the opportunity to play under Jonovski and with some key players.
"I had a lovely time at Tarra, but Rodge gave me a call during the off-season and I was looking for a new challenge, and what Coniston had going was attractive. I also had a few mates there like Kaydin Harrison, and playing with the likes of Lukas Stergiou and Van Elia was really attractive for me," Black said.
"Rodge wanted to make a system that catered for how I play. When he was explaining what he wanted to do at 'Cono', I thought the way they wanted to play sounded like it would really suit me. I wanted to get on the ball and then, through the service of guys like Sammy Matthews through the midfield, that they could get me the ball out wide. And that's what I really wanted.
"I have a really good relationship with Rodge, he's really good with his players. He's got a bit of a name out in the league, but when you play under him, it's really different. He really values us a lot and makes sure we're happy, but he also really wants to win. So he does what's best for the team, and we follow what he wants."
Coniston will look to continue their strong start to the 2023 IPL when they face Tarrawanna at JJ Kelly Park on Sunday. Jonovski's men will look to notch up their fourth win of the season, and it shapes as a big game for Black.
"Tarrawanna is one of the hardest team to verse on a random week. Every game for them is a final, and they always turn up," he said.
"We've got a few ex-Tarra players like myself, Jake (Morlando) and Nic Tomasiello that are all looking forward to this game. We've all marked it off on our calendars, and we're really excited."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
