The junior hockey season is well underway with teams entered from across the Illawarra region as far south as the Shoalhaven.
While many clubs have finalised their teams, there are still opportunities for new players to join.
Illawarra South Coast Hockey junior coordinator Nadine Reed encourages families who haven't tried the sport to give it a go this winter.
"Hockey is an excellent sport for developing both coordination and team work," she said.
"And because girls and boys play together in our junior age groups, it is also convenient for those families who want to simplify their Saturday morning sporting schedule."
From the age of 11, the game is played in the full eleven per side structure.
However, for younger players there are modified formats with a focus on participation and team play.
"Minkey hockey is mini-hockey which is played on a small pitch in both under 7s and under 9s," Reed said.
"Our under 11 competition is also modified but includes a fully padded goalkeeper, something the kids really enjoy."
Hockey is also an all-weather sport which is seldom cancelled.
The synthetic pitches at the Illawarra Hockey Centre have also been updated with the bright blue surface proving to be a hit with the kids!
Two new blue international style synthetic turf pitches were part of the upgrades which also includes the installation of LED lighting to both fields and the stadium including the addition of solar lighting to the stadium and the viewing building.
Reed advises any families interested in playing hockey this season to seek further information via email: juniorfc@ihockey.com.au.
