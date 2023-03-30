The White Eagles are gearing up for their biggest challenge in 2023 after drawing a NSW NPL1 outfit in the Australia Cup competition.
Football NSW announced the round four draw for the NSW section of the nation-wide Cup this week, which included a match-up between Albion Park and Rockdale Illenden FC.
The date and location for the clash is yet to be confirmed, but Park coach George Antoniou said it would be a tough contest.
The Suns will enter the game as favourites, after winning seven out of their eight opening NPL1 matches this season.
"It will be a huge challenge, and it doesn't get any easier at the moment because I think they're on the top of the league and flying," Antoniou said.
"We expect them to be quite classy and fast. They've got a very good midfield and they've got a couple of boys who play up front who are probably at the A-League level. So it's not going to be easy at all."
However, Park will enter the game full of confidence after enjoying a strong start to their 2023 Premier League campaign. The White Eagles have won all four games so far, while they booked their spot in the Cup's fourth round after securing a 4-0 win over Bathurst 75.
"The start (in the IPL) has been positive, but we're obviously taking on Rockdale. And the way they're going, it isn't going to be an easy task," Antoniou said.
"It will test our squad depth I think, but we'll give it our best shot."
In other confirmed round four match-ups, the Wollongong Wolves will meet Manly United; Unanderra tackles Mounties Wanderers; Bulli will meet Macquarie Dragons; South Coast Flame will take on Waverley Old Boys, FC Shellharbour meets Forest Rangers; Helensburgh takes on Como Jannali; and Cringila faces Narrabeen FC.
Gerringong and Wollongong Olympic also remain alive in the Cup.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
