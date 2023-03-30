Things don't get any easier for defending Group Seven rugby league champions Warilla Lake South Gorillas on Sunday.
Ambushed by a fired up Shellharbour Sharks at Ron Costello Oval in the season opener last Sunday, the Gorillas return home to Cec Glenholmes Oval to battle Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles.
Both teams head into the round two fixture desperate to pick up their first win of the season, with the Park losing their first game of the season to the Stingrays of Shellharbour.
Warilla coach Troy Grant remains positive about his team's chances despite being disappointed with the Gorillas' 'clunky' performance against the Sharks.
"It's only round two. It was disappointing to lose last week and we were poor in a lot of areas but I'm positive we will be better this Sunday," he said.
"We're aiming to turn up, be positive and get our season on track."
Grant brushed aside suggestions of a premiership hangover, stating Warilla suffered "early season jitters".
"We made poor decisions and too many errors, I don't think that had anything to do with it," he said.
"Our attitude was fine, it just didn't work on the day."
Missing five regulars, the Gorillas are hopeful edge forward Matt Murray may return for the Eagles clash.
Celebrating their 100th year, the Park will be keen to get on the board, with stated aims to at least make the finals this season to celebrate their centenary.
Grant said Albion Park didn't need extra motivation to beat Warilla.
"They're always up for it against Warilla. Park and Warilla have had a very healthy rivalry over the years. They definitely will want to come over and knock the defending premiers off, so it is good motivation for them."
Grant said Warilla needed to be much better in a number of areas to have any chance of beating the Jason Hooper-coached Eagles.
"We have to reduce our errors, poor decisions and really tidy up marker defence, we let Shellharbour's No 9 dictate the game on the weekend.
"[The Park] have a pretty good [No] 9. He's new to the position but Jack Walsh is definitely going to be quick out of that dummy-half area. If we don't concentrate and get our job right, well then he can probably make us look silly as well, so we definitely got to tidy that area as well.
"I'm looking forward to the weekend and can't wait to get our first home game of the season underway and hopefully get the result we're training towards."
Meantime the pick of Saturday's games will see the Stingrays host last season's minor premiers Gerringong Lions at Flinders Field.
Toby Gumley-Quinne, who crossed for four tries, led the Lions to a comfortable 26-0 win over Berry-Shoalhaven Heads Magpies at Michael Cronin Oval. The Stingrays also recorded a 22-14 win over Albion Park.
In other matches Berry Shoalhaven Heads play Shellharbour Sharks, Jamberoo hosts Nowra Bomaderry and Milton Ulladulla play Kiama Knights.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
