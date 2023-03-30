Former Australian Test captain Steve Waugh called it mental disintegration.
By all reports South Coast District Cricket heavyweights Lake Illawarra are quite good at getting into their opponents minds through their speech play.
The all-conquering Lakers especially like to use this tactic in big games, more often than not successfully.
The Rail captain Brett Gilly can attest to this, as his Razorbacks have been on the end of many grand final losses, with Lake having won six of the last seven one-day deciders.
But having ended the Lakers' six-year streak of minor premierships, The Rail now want to add another trophy and beat Lake Illawarra in Saturday's grand final at Croome Regional Sporting Complex.
Gilly said the club was proud to make another grand final and were looking forward to making the most of the opportunity on Saturday.
"We keep putting ourselves in that grand final where sometimes we get knockers that we can't seem to get it done," he said.
"But I think some people forget that it's a big achievement just to make a grand final.
"It's a testament to our club. If we keep giving ourselves these opportunities, eventually we're gonna come over the line with the trophy.
"Saturday's another chance for us to sit on top of the mountain. Let's just hope we can get it done."
Gilly knows his team has to play its best cricket to get the better of his rival captain Mark Ulcigrai and his Lake Illawarra outfit.
"I think we've probably been the best team this year and while they beat us earlier in the year, I think we've just got to focus on our game," he said.
"I think sometimes maybe we get caught up in a mind battle instead of just believing in the ability that's got us to where we are, which was first on the ladder at the end of the season.
"I think if we play our best cricket and not worry about what the opposition do and just stick to our plans as a bowling unit and the batters really you know, bat to their ability, I think, you know, we're gonna be there right at the end of the game and potentially come out on top.
"If everyone turns up and plays their best game, that's gonna give us the best chance to come away with a victory."
Ulcigrai said it felt good to be in another grand final.
"This one is a bit unexpected but we are very happy to be in this position again," he said.
"Winning is ingrained in us. Over the years we've managed to find ways to win those tight games. That's the reason why we've been able to achieve such success in the last 10 to 12 years."
Perhaps in a sign of the mind games Lake is well known for, Ulcigrai said the Razorbacks would head into the game favourites but he expected they could fold if put under pressure, having done so in the past.
"Brett has unfortunately been on the losing side multiple times against myself. I don't think he's actually technically won one," he said.
"I guess being in that position and being able to grind out a win is going to worry them a little bit more than us.
"I think you'll find that the nerves will creep in and I think it's going to be the opposite for us. We've been in that position and we've been able to grind it out, whereas it's probably a little bit on the flip side the other way.
"All the pressure is on them."
Gilly wasn't buying it but he conceded his team admired the Lakers from afar.
"I just think they've built this culture at their club, which every other club should strive to be," he said.
"They just know how to win, they know how to get it done in the big moments.
"As much as we have a rivalry with them, we admire from afar that when it comes to the crunch, when the big moment comes, they obviously get it done.
"That's something we've got better at over the years. Now that we've put ourselves in this position we need to make sure that on Saturday we've got no regrets and we come away with a victory."
