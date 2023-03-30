Illawarra Mercury
Thousands of Wollongong homeowners set to see rates rise

Updated March 30 2023 - 1:23pm, first published 12:30pm
Thousands of home owners can expect their rates to increase this year, according to Wollongong City Council's draft review of fees and charges. Picture by Anna Warr
Around 50,000 homes in the Illawarra can expect to see their rates increase by as much as 10 per cent in the coming year, according to Wollongong City Council documents.

