Thousands of Wollongong homeowners set to see rates rise

Around 50,000 homes in the Illawarra can expect to see their rates increase by as much as 10 per cent in the coming year, according to Wollongong City Council documents.
The council has released its draft delivery and operational plans, which will go before councillors at Monday night's meeting.
Among the documents is a chart showing the expected rises and falls in rates for the 2023-24 period.
That chart shows 30,000 residences will see a rate rise of between 0-5 per cent, with a further 20,000 to expect a 5 to 10 per cent increase.
The data does not state which suburbs could expect to see this increase.
On the other side of the coin, the data shows 15,000 residents can expect to see their rates drop by as much as 5 per cent.
Council documents state the reason for the rise comes from land valuations carried out by the NSW Valuer Generals' office.
The valuations that took place as of as of July 2022 will be used to calculate rates.
"Revaluations do not change council's total general income," the council papers stated.
"This is determined through the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) rate peg determination process.
Some may see an increase, some may decrease, and others may stay the same.- Wollongong City Council's proposed rate charges
"Variations in land value affects the proportion to be paid by individual assessments, which will vary depending on the change in land value in relation to the average change in land value.
"For this reason, there won't be one common percentage change in rates for ratepayers. Some may see an increase, some may decrease, and others may stay the same."
The rate peg for Wollongong City Council has been set by IPART at 3.7 per cent - meaning overall rates revenue cannot rise by more than that figure.
The domestic waste levy also forms part of council's rates and residents across the local government area will see that increase, depending on which size red-topped bin they have.
The charges linked to the 80-litre bin will go up $18.60 to $334.60 while the 120-litre bin rises $24.90 to $446.50.
The 240-litre bin charges will increase by $47.20 to $847.20
If councillors approve the draft plans at Monday night's meeting, the documents will go out on public exhibition until May 2.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.