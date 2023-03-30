Illawarra Mercury
Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker's shot at Group 1 Doncaster glory at Royal Randwick with Hope In Your Heart

By Tim Barrow
Updated March 30 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 1:30pm
Hope In Your Heart (pink) wins the Guy Walter last month. Picture by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images)

Two years after Think It Over's dramatic Doncaster late scratching, Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker returns to Royal Randwick on a Group 1 quest with star mare Hope In Your Heart.

