Two years after Think It Over's dramatic Doncaster late scratching, Kembla Grange trainer Kerry Parker returns to Royal Randwick on a Group 1 quest with star mare Hope In Your Heart.
It's been a rollercoaster ride for the Parker team, as Think It Over kicked out in the truck and sustained a laceration, enough for veterinary advice to take him out of the race.
Of course, Think It Over went on to claim the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes, after Nash Rawiller's bold run along the outside fence to overpower Zaaki.
He's still on the comeback trail from a career-threatening tendon injury, but Hope In Your Heart has filled the void as the stable's top gun.
Parker may have already been dealt his share of bad luck for this year's $4 million Mile, drawing to start in gate 19 of the elite 20-horse field, but he remains upbeat.
"I don't mind her being out there," Parker said.
"If she can get some cover and there's pressure in the race, then I'd rather her be out wide waiting for the last shot at them, than boxed in on the fence.
"She was terrific last start (finishing fourth in the Coolmore) on a day where they didn't make a lot of ground, she's ready to go."
Defending champion Mr Brightside, a $5 favourite with Bet365, was three-wide the trip last year before overwhelming I'm Thunderstruck late, but Hope In Your Heart ($26) will be further back in the field, potentially similar to Icebath who flashed late for third.
It will be Hope In Your Heart's biggest career test, the form of the Golden Eagle six months ago, where she was fourth behind I Wish I Win and Fangirl, continues to stack up. Fangirl is a $9 second favourite with Alligator Blood.
Parker has had a measure of success in the Doncaster before, finishing third in 2010 with Brilliant Light, who was game behind Rangirangdoo.
"He was an on-pace runner, but he showed all his toughness that day," Parker said.
"It was the sort of tough run where I'd have been happy if he ran 10th, but he stuck on for third.
"There's not much of (Hope In Your Heart), but she's tough too."
Parker will be anxiously awaiting Hope In Your Heart's arrival at Randwick on Saturday, trying to avoid flashbacks of Think It Over's setback.
"He jumped and kicked out in the float," Parker said.
"I think he knew where he was and got a bit excited and got a bit frustrated, but it wasn't like it was a bad injury, we took him home and galloped him."
Parker confirmed Think It Over is week away from returning to the stables after a length rehabilitation process for the type of tendon injury which ends many horses careers.
Think It Over was to be aimed at last year's Cox Plate after the Queen Elizabeth triumph. "We're still aiming to get him back going in the spring," he said.
"It's been a long road, but most of the rehab is done, so we'll bring him back after the (spring) carnival ends and get him into work."
