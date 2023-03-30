Illawarra duo Tristan Knowles and Shawn Russell have booked their ticket to Europe, as the Aussie Rollers men's wheelchair basketball team ramp up preparations ahead of the World Championship in June.
The side will fly out on Friday for a series of friendlies against the Netherlands, before heading to Belgium for a warm-up tournament featuring four of the world's top 10 men's teams.
While Knowles is a mainstay of the national team, the call up for Russell came as a surprise having recently returned from injury, a cyst on a nerve in his shoulder that severely limited his movement.
"I love wearing the green and gold and it's a bit of a shock," he said. "I've been injured for three months now and only came back in for the last four or five weeks, so to get in there and make an impact as I did and get a chance to represent Australia again in the top 15 before the worlds is pretty special."
The 2016 Paralympian has continued to be part of the Australian squad for years. However, with other players ahead of him at his position, Russell - who is affectionately called "Huss" by his teammates - has missed the final cut on such tours. This will be his first for Australia since 2019.
"We're a family, as a unit, no one seems to hold any grudges," Russell said.
"Everyone knows our coaches have a hard job to do and our job is to make it as hard as possible for them to select the top 12 players in Australia, so everyone understands their position and the points scale of how we play and sometimes you can miss out just due to that fact that you don't fit in (with) combinations. But all the guys take it pretty well and understand their position."
After impressing at a recent camp in Melbourne, Russell has a genuine shot at making the final 12 for the World Championships in the United Arab Emirates.
"Huss was absolutely outstanding and I guess he rose to the challenge the coaching staff threw at every single player and that was, this is the strategy and the tactics we'll play with and the challenge was thrown out there, we want to see what players can fill the roles," Knowles said.
"It's going to be a cut-throat tour, we're taking 15 away and ultimately we'll select 12 to play for Australia at the world champs in June. So there's a lot on the line and players can't come home with anything left in the bag."
Eight Australian-based players will link up with seven players currently plying their trade professionally in Europe.
"It says a fair bit about our Aussie based players back here to join our seven guys in Europe," Knowles said.
"It's going to be pretty unique in that we have seven guys over there that a lot of us haven't seen for a while and see how quickly they can fit into the system that we've been working on that we think will hold us in pretty good stead in June."
Belgium's Easter Wheelchair Basketball Tournament will see Australia take on Canada, Great Britain, Italy, The Netherlands and Turkey and run from April 7-9.
"It will be good to get over there and catch up with everyone again, brush some cobwebs out in a few practice games against the Netherlands and run our principles and get the team gelling again," Russell said.
Australia's 15-man squad will be cut to 12 for the World Championships, which were supposed to be played in Dubai in 2022 but were delayed due to scheduling conflicts with the FIFA World Cup in neighbouring Qatar.
Australia qualified for the World Championships by winning gold at the Asia Oceania Qualifiers in Thailand last May, with Knowles named in the tournament's All Star Five.
"A large part of the team that was successful in qualifiers last year are part of that 15-man squad, but there were certainly some power pieces missing from that qualifying team so we're going into this with pretty high expectations of ourselves," Knowles said.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.