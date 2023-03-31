The Easter long weekend is right around the corner, but staying home doesn't have to be boring, with plenty of things happening in the Illawarra.
Whether you want to take in a comedy show, hit the dancefloor, enjoy a few drinks or a long lunch, or take the kids to the Illawarra's version of the Easter show, there is something for everyone.
If you are happy to head a little south, there is also the Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival happening a short drive away in nearby Berry.
You can celebrate Easter in style at Novotel Wollongong Northbeach.
Eat, drink and be hoppy at this special Easter Sunday lunch out on the deck from 12.30pm-3.30pm.
There will be international-style food stalls, a three-hour bottomless beverage package, onsite parking, Easter egg hunt and a visit from the Easter Bunny for a set price ranging from $139 for adults, $79 for teens (13-17) and $29 for children (5-12). Children under four are free. Discounts for Accor Plus members.
Details: Easter by the Beach, Novotel Wollongong Northbeach, 12.30pm-3.30pm. Information/bookings here.
Collegians Figtree is hosting the ultimate family fun day on Easter Sunday.
There will be delicious food specials which you can wash down with cocktails and craft beer while you listen to live music.
Kids will love the Easter scavenger hunt, Easter egg race, colouring fun and more.
Book a table if you don't want to miss out on the fun from 11am-11pm.
Details: Easter Sunday on the Green, Collegians Figtree, Sunday, April 9, 11am-11pm. More information here.
If you are after a laugh over the long weekend, globe-trotting Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy is bringing his new show "Now is Not a Good Time" to Wollongong Town Hall on Easter Sunday.
Details: Danny Bhoy - Now is Not a Good Time, Wollongong Town Hall's main auditorium, Sunday, April 9, from 7pm. Tickets here.
If it is a raving good time you are after over Easter, then Gong Rave 002 might be just for you.
The second instalment of Gong Rave featuring Sasha Milani, Byron Shepherd, Rich Children, Ross Turner, Zach Williams and Jet Pharakaysone is coming to La La La's Wollongong on Easter Sunday from 6pm.
The unforgettable night of music, dance and community features Jervis Bay born Sasha Milani - a rising star in the electronic music scene who is known for her unique blend of techno house, trance and everything in between.
She will be joined by a talented line-up for a night of high-energy dance sets.
Details: Gong Rave 002, La La La's Wollongong, Sunday, April 9, from 6pm. Tickets here.
Towradgi Beach Hotel is bringing back its annual Easter Show on Easter Saturday, April 8.
The event is in its 11th year and promises to be bigger and better than ever with carnival rides, market stalls, free entertainment and a visit from the Easter Bunny.
You can purchase a $30 wristband for rides including the dodgem cars, Ferris wheel and giant slide. There will also be sideshow games, snow cones, fairy floss and food stalls.
Wristbands cost $30 and allow unlimited turns on all the rides, including dodgem cars, Ferris wheel and giant slide during one of the three-hour sessions from 10am-2pm or 1pm-5pm.
Details: Towradgi Beach Hotel Easter Show, Saturday, April 8, 10am-5pm. Free entry. More information here.
If it is a family-friendly fun you are after this Easter, a new music and arts festival that welcomes children might be for you.
The brainchild of festival organisers Yours and Owls, The Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival is heading to Berry Showground on Easter Saturday.
Featuring a line-up headlined by Gang of Youths, Tash Sultana and Middle Kids.
There will be a Kids Club area with craft and face-painting, and a Surfpaints team offering art workshops to upcycle old surfboards that were destined for landfill.
There will also be plenty of food and drink.
Details: Lazy Mountain Music & Arts Festival, Berry Showground, Saturday, April 8. Details here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
