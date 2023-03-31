Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

Comedy shows to an Easter shows, raves and music festivals: Six fun things to do this Easter long weekend in the Illawarra and beyond

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
March 31 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Easter long weekend is right around the corner, but staying home doesn't have to be boring, with plenty of things happening in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.