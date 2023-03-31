She's been one of the Dragons chief tormentors, but Raecene McGregor plans on bringing the Red V faithful the ultimate joy on shifting to Wollongong this season.
It will be a return for the reigning Dally M Medalist after turning out for the Dragons in the inaugural NRLW season in 2018. She'll return a three-time premiership-winner with two of those grand final victories, ironically, coming at the expense of the Dragons.
It's fair to say it's been whirlwind return journey, with the 25-year-old determined to add more silverware after making the tough decision to depart the Roosters.
"It was definitely a tough decision and definitely something that I thought about for a long time," McGregor told the Mercury.
"It was hard because I really do like the club and I enjoyed my time there, but it's been something that I've wanted to do for a long time now, play with my sister (Page).
"Just being given the opportunity there, I couldn't help but take it. It's pretty nice to finally put pen to paper."
Little sister Page enjoyed a breakout year in two NRLW campaigns with the Dragons in 2022, finding her niche in the centres and becoming at automatic pick for coach Jamie Soward.
Seeing that development left McGregor confident she could grow her already formidable game in Wollongong under the second-year Dragons coach.
"We definitely spoke about it a little bit but it probably wasn't until I actually had a chat with him I saw just how passionate he was about women's football," she said.
"He's a really passionate guy and I think that's what drew me towards him. I was really keen to see what he had in place for the season I had this year and some of the things that he was saying really caught my attention.
"It's something that I wanted to be to be doing with him."
An emerging player the last time she donned the Red V, she'll return one of the top players in the game, certainly one of the most prolific winners. It's an experience invaluable for Soward in a notably youthful squad suffering from the loss of a host of Internationals.
"I was only young when I first started here at the Dragons," McGregor said.
"To be able to have all that under my belt now, it's given me a lot of experience and things that I probably wouldn't have had. I'm just really grateful for all of that and hopefully can bring that experience to the club.
"I would definitely like to bring some of that to the team, especially since we are such a young team. It's really exciting getting some young girls that can hopefully stay at the club long-term and build a team around them.
"That's what I'm really excited about, just being in a new role. It's really exciting just for me to bring some experience over, and maybe be one of the leaders in this team."
It will also save the McGregor family the mixed emotions they experienced when Raecene and Page went head-to-head in the 2021 NRLW decider, older sister getting the bragging rights.
"It was difficult," McGregor said. "No one wants to lose and one of us was going to lose on that day.
"That was a tough time, I was really excited and sad for her at the same time. It's great to have us back together now and finally be able to put the same jersey on.
"[Mum] won't have to worry about so much the games and not being able to watch us. It's really awesome for our family for us to be for us to be in the same team."
McGregor's signing is becoming more significant by the day amid a mass exodus of Jillaroos talent, headlined by captain and vice-captain Kezie Apps and Keeley Davis.
Both Illawarra products and long-term club employees have informed the club they won't be returning, expected to link with the Tigers and Roosters respectively.
Former Dally M Medalist Emma Tonegato is Cronulla Sharks-bound, while Gold Coast unveiled Shaylee Bent as newly minted signing on Friday. Taliah Fuimaono and Holli Wheeler are also set to follow them out the door.
The entire contingent was part of the Jillaroos World Cup triumph in November, while Davis, Apps, Tonegato and Fuimaono are currently plying their club trade with the Illawarra Steelers.
The flood of departures, all previously one-club players, will inevitably raise questions about club culture, but Soward insists he's not losing any sleep over the departures.
"Don't be naive to think that the world revolves around just the Australian Jillaroos," Soward told AAP.
"Look at the competition as a whole. We've got a roster I think can be super competitive. We know we've done our research. Just because they're not people you have heard of, doesn't mean they're not any good.
"When the best player in the world (McGregor) believes in what you are selling and where you want to take the club, that is a huge coup for us. You put in some other Test players, Page McGregor, plus mix it with a lot of youth who are the best in their age group.
"My future is at the Dragons. I am not building the program for overnight. I am the most relaxed and I am sleeping the best I have slept in a long time."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
