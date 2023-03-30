Piccadilly Centre's bus bay is set to go away

Turning left onto Gladstone Avenue at the Piccadilly Centre could soon be a bit trickier.
Wollongong City Council is planning work to upgrade the footpath outside the centre, which is now a mix of asphalt and pavers.
The new footpath will extend east to Jubilee Bridge.
"We're committed to continued improvements across our city to make sure footpaths and highly pedestrianised areas are fit for purpose," Cr Bradbery said.
"As part of this project, we're looking to improve the amenity of the area while promoting the use of public transport.
"We know this area often attracts comments about its overall look and feel, and we're looking to address this through improvements to the kerb, footpath and pavers with plans to upgrade these and to look like those on the opposite side of the street.''
The new footpath would also include seating and planter boxes.
Part of the work will see the widening of the footpath, requiring the removal of the bus bay now in place for westbound buses.
The bus stop would be relocated to the left lane on Crown Street and slightly east of its current location, with a view to establishing "an extended turning lane into Gladstone Avenue".
Artist's impressions of the proposed changes show space in the left lane for just five cars in the area between the traffic lights and the start of the bus stop.
If a bus was stopped at Piccadilly, cars travelling west in the left lane looking to turn into Gladstone Avenue would need to change lanes to get around the bus and then change lanes again to return to the left lane.
"We're expecting to start the project later this financial year," a council spokesperson said.
"During construction you will see a construction work crew, their vehicles and equipment in the area.
"The work crew will aim to minimise disruption, however there may be some traffic control requirements at times."
Residents have until March 31 to leave feedback on the proposal Piccadilly Centre upgrade at council's Our Wollongong website.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
