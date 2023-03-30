Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Barnardos South Coast vows to focus on early intervention as new nature playground is opened

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:26pm, first published 12:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maria Corsiglia, centre manager of Barnardos South Coast Childrens Family Centre believes focus should be on early interviention services for out of home care. Picture by Adam McLean.
Maria Corsiglia, centre manager of Barnardos South Coast Childrens Family Centre believes focus should be on early interviention services for out of home care. Picture by Adam McLean.

The state government may have changed but an emphasis on early intervention for vulnerable children will not, one Labor MP says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.