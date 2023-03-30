The state government may have changed but an emphasis on early intervention for vulnerable children will not, one Labor MP says.
While all eyes were on the new nature playground at the Barnardos South Coast open day in Warrawong on Thursday, not far in the background was the plan of increasing the number of children in safe and permanent homes by June.
Former premier Dominic Perrottet set a target of finding an average of 1313 children permanent homes every year since 2019.
The new government has yet to release its goals and priorities but Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said: "A Minns Labor Government will put vulnerable children at the heart of decision-making."
"We will be working to correct the failings of the current system and towards shifting the system to a model based around early intervention and prevention rather than a crisis-driven one," Mr Scully said.
Maria Corsiglia, centre manager of Barnardos South Coast, believes resources need to be put into early intervention services.
"Specifically in the Illawarra, we have children that are in need of early intervention programs to support them to remain at home, so I think we need to target the problem before it becomes a problem," Mrs Corsiglia said.
"Avoiding children to come into care will be where I will focus all my efforts, and this centre has around 10 programs that do exactly that. We really focus on keeping children with a family, strengthening parenting capacity and attending to the children's needs."
Mr Scully will continue to work closely with service providers to help them to support the children receiving out-of-home care.
"Always things could be better. Core times could be reduced, we can see long waiting periods for decisions to be made, more flexibility around the way things are done, and the way you know parents spend time with their children," Mrs Corsiglia said.
The Barnardos South Coast Children's Family Centre at Warrawong was open to the community on Thursday when the outdoor garden was officially opened.
The area is unrecognisable from its origins a concrete space with a soft ground area and plastic play equipment. It focuses on sensory and nature play such as water play and a mud kitchen.
Nicole Herrald previously visited the Barnardos centre with her now son Ned for a preschool community program open to all local families.
The Lake Heights resident said the garden is visually more appealing to kids and allows them to interact with nature.
"It's encouraging them to try out new ideas putting the leaves in the water to see how far they can get through the rocks and encouraging a lot more socialisation between the children as well, because a lot of it is really reliant on them communicating and working together, so it's really beautiful," she said.
