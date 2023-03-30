Globe-trotting Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy is bringing his new show to Wollongong next month.
Twenty-five years after he first launched his stand-up comedy career, the self-effacing Scot, who shot to worldwide fame thanks to his unique brand of observational storytelling, will bring his show "Now is Not a Good Time" to Wollongong Town Hall's main auditorium on Easter Sunday.
The internationally-renowned and critically-acclaimed comic began his career in 1998 and won the UK's biggest open mic competition the following year.
By 2001, he was performing a solo act at Edinburgh Festival, where he won critical acclaim. He has since returned to the Edinburgh Fringe a dozen times and embarked on hugely successful tours of the UK and Canada.
But Australia has a special place in his heart. It was the first place he performed internationally back in 2003 when he took to the stage at the Melbourne Comedy Festival. He has since embarked on numerous sold-out tours of Australia and New Zealand.
He has also had success in the US, appearing on Live At The Apollo and The Late Show with David Letterman.
Details: Danny Bhoy - Now is Not a Good Time, Wollongong Town Hall's main auditorium, Sunday, April 9, from 7pm. Tickets here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
