Shane Goulder found guilty of giving man punctured lung at Thirroul party, not guilty of intimidation

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 30 2023 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
Shane Goulder leaving Wollongong Local Court after his December hearing. Picture by ACM.
Shane Goulder leaving Wollongong Local Court after his December hearing. Picture by ACM.

A man provocatively offering a woman chicken wings at his wife's 42nd birthday was the trigger to the night erupting into violent chaos, a court has heard.

