Rock fisherman hospitalised after being swept off Royal National Park beach

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 1:43pm
A rock fisherman has been hospitalised after being swept off rocks at a Royal National Park beach. File picture
A rock fisherman aged in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital with cuts, bruises and mild hypothermia after being washed off the rocks in the Royal National Park.

