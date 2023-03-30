Rock fisherman hospitalised after being swept off Royal National Park beach

A rock fisherman aged in his 20s has been airlifted to hospital with cuts, bruises and mild hypothermia after being washed off the rocks in the Royal National Park.
Emergency services were called to Wattamolla Beach around 10am on Thursday following reports the man had been swept into the water.
NSW Ambulance Inspector Jason Rutherford said the man was spotted by people walking on the coast track, who called for help.
"We responded with a number crews, including special operations, intensive care, primary care paramedics and the Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter, along with the PolAir and Westpac Life Saver helicopters," he said.
"Once the patient was located from the air, a paramedic from our Toll Ambulance Rescue Helicopter was winched down to assess him."
The man was was winched back into the helicopter and flown to waiting ambulance crews at Wattamolla car park.
The man was taken to Sutherland Hospital in a stable condition.
Inspector Rutherford said the man was equipped with appropriate safety gear which "would have contributed greatly to saving his life".
"The ocean is unpredictable and we encourage anyone heading out on or around the water to take extra care," he said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.