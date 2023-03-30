Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Wollongong women Christina, Cassandra and Olivia to dominate 7's new Farmer Wants a Wife series

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated March 30 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 6:59pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong's Christina, Cassandra and Olivia will vie for the affections of (L-R) Brad, David and Matt, in this season of Farmer Wants a Wife. Pictures: supplied
Wollongong's Christina, Cassandra and Olivia will vie for the affections of (L-R) Brad, David and Matt, in this season of Farmer Wants a Wife. Pictures: supplied

Not one but three of this season's Farmer Wants a Wife ladies are from Wollongong, in perhaps the most concerning sign yet that the city is bereft of eligible men and that women here must scour unheard-of map specks like Pozieres, Queensland, in their pursuit of love.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.