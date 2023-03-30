Illawarra Mercury
Dos Santos scores as Sydney FC edge past Perth, move to top of A-League Women's ladder

By Adrian Warren/aap
March 30 2023 - 3:00pm
Indiana Dos Santos celebrates with fans recently after making her Sydney FC debut. Picture by Dan Ullman
Sydney FC have taken a massive step towards winning a third straight A-League Women Premiers Plate, with Shellharbour junior Indiana Dos Santos among their goalscorers in a 4-2 win over Perth Glory in Kogarah on Wednesday night.

