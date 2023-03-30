Violence tops the list of incidents in Illawarra's public schools

Violence in Illawarra's public schools has been among the top safety issues for five consecutive years, a government report reveals.
Lately, videos of fights and comments about those attacked and locked inside amid scuffles have been filling social media feeds, but the issue is by no means new.
There have been more reports of violence in schools than any other issue, including criminal acts, drugs, weapons, welfare and technology concerns, for the five years from 2017 to 2021.
This is the latest report NSW Education was able to provide the Illawarra Mercury. No data was provided for 2022, nor the number of fights so far during term one this year.
Before COVID hit and students were forced to learn from home, there were many more reported issues in Illawarra's schools.
In 2019 there were 123 issues. Of those 61 were for violence, 30 for welfare concerns, nine for substances, followed by weapons (eight), criminal acts and emergency situations (six incidents each), and technology (three).
In 2018, the numbers were slightly higher at 138 overall. The top three incidents were welfare (58), violence (45) and 'other' (17).
In 2017, there were 100 incidents, with violence topping the list at 39 incidents during the school term.
Since the pandemic, the numbers have differed. In 2020 there were 72 reported incidents, with violence topping list at 31, followed by welfare (13) and emergency situation (nine).
In 2021 there were 52 incidents with violence at the top of the list.
In 2021, when students learnt from home during the entire term three, there were 52 incidents. Violence again was top of the list at 21 incidents.
The Mercury sought a response from NSW Education for this story, including details on the type of violence occurring in government-run schools and any advice or reassurance it had for parents who had children in public schools.
"We are working closely with Warilla High School to address incidents of anti-social behaviour and violence," the departmental spokesperson said. "This includes providing additional, specialised support to address student behaviour.
"We want to reassure the community that schools are overwhelmingly safe places for children and young people.
"Suspension of students remains a critical safeguard where there are unacceptable risks to the health, safety, learning and/or wellbeing of others."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
