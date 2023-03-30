Celebrating the success of all women in business Advertising Feature

The 2022 IWIB Business Woman of the Year winner, Dr Arunima Gupta (centre) with Sarah Nolen and Sarah Ward (Highly Commended). Picture supplied

Illawarra Women in Business is celebrating the 15th annual IWIB Business Women's Awards Day at City Diggers on Friday, May 5 with 13 categories being awarded this year.

It is a day of celebration and excitement, a moving and heart warming event, with women supporting women being the key factor to the continued success of the IWIB Business Women's Awards Day.

Illawarra Women in Business are proud to have Business Illawarra and IMB Bank as major sponsors of the Awards with IWIB Business Woman of the Year sponsored by Business Illawarra and IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year sponsored by IMB Bank.



Dr Arunima Gupta from Wollongong Diagnostics, IWIB Business Woman of the Year 2022 has stepped into sponsoring one of the new categories this year, IWIB Best Charity.



Dr Arunima Gupta is the owner and founder of Wollongong Diagnostics. Dr Gupta was empowered to step into sponsorship of a category after her own awards success last year and is now wanting to support other women in business, encouraging them to put themselves forward to enter the awards to start their own awards journey.

The IWIB Young Business Women of The Year 2023 is another hotly contested category again this year.

Elly Manoe from Coutts Lawyers Wollongong was awarded the IWIB Young Business Women of The Year in 2022. Elly is a lawyer at Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers and is an exemplar of the firm's core values of Care, Clarity and Authentic Communication.

Amanda Tay, Head of Business Banking at IMB Bank judged this category with Virginia Wren from Illawarra ITeC last year.



Amanda commented that the 2022 finalists were an inspirational group of young women, who come from a diversity of industry and experience.



Each finalist excelled in their own fields and were highly regarded achievers and part of an elite group of emerging businesswomen.

