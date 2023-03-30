Illawarra Women in Business is all about networking and providing the Illawarra with dynamic opportunities to meet other people who are keen to learn, share ideas and collaborate for mutual success.
IWIB director Glenda Papac said, "We hold lunchtime Networking events every six weeks, which also include our IWIB Awards Day, high profile speaker events and our more informal events such as IWIB Coffee Club and IWIB Business Over Bubbles.
"We endeavour to include our IWIB Award winners and highly commended as part of these events as guests on our panels at lunches throughout the year."
The award winners are all hardworking entrepreneurs who have created outstanding businesses, helping to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the Illawarra.
IWIB attracts women and men from a diverse range of businesses throughout the Illawarra, from home based sole traders to corporates.
At IWIB you will meet like-minded people, collaborate with others, share your business 'challenges' and solutions with others, raise your business profile through positive, first class networking, expand your network of business contacts, achieve cost-effective PR, keep in touch with trends and opportunities and take part in IWIB events.
Mrs Papac actively promotes corporate social responsibility amongst IWIB members, encouraging people to be more community minded.
To find out more about IWIB events and to book go to the website at iwib.com.au/events
Illawarra Women in Business is celebrating the 15th annual IWIB Business Women's Awards Day at City Diggers on Friday, May 5 with 13 categories being awarded this year.
It is a day of celebration and excitement, a moving and heart warming event, with women supporting women being the key factor to the continued success of the IWIB Business Women's Awards Day.
Illawarra Women in Business are proud to have Business Illawarra and IMB Bank as major sponsors of the Awards with IWIB Business Woman of the Year sponsored by Business Illawarra and IWIB Young Business Woman of the Year sponsored by IMB Bank.
Dr Arunima Gupta from Wollongong Diagnostics, IWIB Business Woman of the Year 2022 has stepped into sponsoring one of the new categories this year, IWIB Best Charity.
Dr Arunima Gupta is the owner and founder of Wollongong Diagnostics. Dr Gupta was empowered to step into sponsorship of a category after her own awards success last year and is now wanting to support other women in business, encouraging them to put themselves forward to enter the awards to start their own awards journey.
The IWIB Young Business Women of The Year 2023 is another hotly contested category again this year.
Elly Manoe from Coutts Lawyers Wollongong was awarded the IWIB Young Business Women of The Year in 2022. Elly is a lawyer at Coutts Lawyers & Conveyancers and is an exemplar of the firm's core values of Care, Clarity and Authentic Communication.
Amanda Tay, Head of Business Banking at IMB Bank judged this category with Virginia Wren from Illawarra ITeC last year.
Amanda commented that the 2022 finalists were an inspirational group of young women, who come from a diversity of industry and experience.
Each finalist excelled in their own fields and were highly regarded achievers and part of an elite group of emerging businesswomen.
Bookings for this year's not to be missed IWIB Awards Day are now open - book at iwib.com.au/events as soon as possible before the event sells out.
This year's IWIB Business Women's Awards finalists are an inspirational group of women from a diverse background of businesses, ranging from sole trader home based businesses to larger scale employers, all representing a wide range of industries across the region.
Congratulations to all the category finalists:
The IWIB Business Women's Awards would not be possible without their valued sponsors.
Chloe Leach from Business Illawarra, a major sponsor of the Awards said, "Business Illawarra is proud to support Illawarra Women in Business as long-standing sponsor of the IWIB Business Woman of the Year. The Awards Day is a fantastic opportunity to celebrate the success of business women in the Illawarra and highlight the remarkable accomplishments, stories and journeys of women across all industries in our region."
Melinda Griffiths Lawyers, sponsor of the IWIB Outstanding Employee jumped on board again as a sponsor this year saying, "It is always rewarding to be able to recognise people that go above and beyond for their employers and celebrate their hard work and commitment to the businesses they work for. Congratulations to all the finalists this year."
The 2023 Awards Sponsors: