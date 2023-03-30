Networking for women in business Advertising Feature

Illawarra Women in Business director Glenda Papac. Picture by Scribbly Gum Photography

Illawarra Women in Business is all about networking and providing the Illawarra with dynamic opportunities to meet other people who are keen to learn, share ideas and collaborate for mutual success.

IWIB director Glenda Papac said, "We hold lunchtime Networking events every six weeks, which also include our IWIB Awards Day, high profile speaker events and our more informal events such as IWIB Coffee Club and IWIB Business Over Bubbles.

"We endeavour to include our IWIB Award winners and highly commended as part of these events as guests on our panels at lunches throughout the year."

The award winners are all hardworking entrepreneurs who have created outstanding businesses, helping to contribute to the growth and vibrancy of the Illawarra.

IWIB attracts women and men from a diverse range of businesses throughout the Illawarra, from home based sole traders to corporates.

At IWIB you will meet like-minded people, collaborate with others, share your business 'challenges' and solutions with others, raise your business profile through positive, first class networking, expand your network of business contacts, achieve cost-effective PR, keep in touch with trends and opportunities and take part in IWIB events.

Mrs Papac actively promotes corporate social responsibility amongst IWIB members, encouraging people to be more community minded.