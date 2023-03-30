A schoolboy alleges he was bashed and robbed of all his belongings - even his Nike shoes - as he walked home from school at Albion Park on Tuesday.
Police are urgently appealing for information from the public as they investigate the boy's claims.
The 12-year-old has told police he was walking along Tongarra Road about 3.25pm on Tuesday when four people got out of an SUV and approached him.
He says he was threatened with a knife and his laptop, headphones, Nike shoes, necklace and a bracelet stolen, before he was punched to the ground and kicked.
He alleges the group left in the SUV.
Officers attached to Lake Illawarra Police District were notified about 8pm Tuesday and began an investigation.
The vehicle is described as a black Toyota SUV; the four people are described only as being male, with their faces covered.
The Mercury understand the boy was walking between Calderwood and Hamilton roads when he was allegedly approached.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Lake Illawarra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.