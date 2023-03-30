Two men will face a variety of drugs, property and traffic charges after police recovered about $100,000 of allegedly stolen property at Robertson.
The police's investigations began back in January after a series of crimes relating to cars and firearms in the Southern Highlands and Lake Illawarra.
Then on Monday police in Robertson called off the pursuit of a stolen SUV for safety reasons. The following day they found the SUV abandoned in bushland. It was near a ute reported stolen from Berkeley two days earlier.
After more inquiries, officers - with the help of Operational Support Group (OSG) colleagues - executed a search warrant at a home on McEvilly Road, Robertson on Tuesday afternoon.
Braydon Nicollini, aged 18, and 28-year-old Alexander Porter, were arrested after being found in a shed on the property.
During the search, police allegedly uncovered two small hydroponic cannabis set ups and cannabis plants.
Police also seized a Toyota Corolla allegedly stolen from Jamberoo, four motorcycles - one of which was reported stolen from Mittagong on Sunday, March 19; a caravan and trailer reported stolen from Tullimbar on Monday, March 20; and four new generators, as well as a firearm scope, butterfly knife, mobile phones and several number plates.
Nicollini was charged with 20 offences:
Porter was charged with eight offences,
The pair did not apply for bail in Picton Local Court on Wednesday, they will next appear in Moss Vale Local Court on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
