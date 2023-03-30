Illawarra Mercury
Police uncover treasure trove of allegedy stolen property - cars, firearms, motorbikes - at Robertson

By Newsroom
Updated March 30 2023 - 6:49pm, first published 3:30pm
Pictures by NSW Police
Two men will face a variety of drugs, property and traffic charges after police recovered about $100,000 of allegedly stolen property at Robertson.

