A man is waiting to learn his fate for two separate incidents of violence, one involving him bashing an eight-week-old puppy named Diesel in West Wollongong three years ago.
Nowra man Thomas Baden Hall, aged 36, faced Wollongong Local Court on Wednesday.
He previously pleaded guilty to committing an act of cruelty against an animal in 2020.
The violence against the pit bull terrier puppy only stopped when neighbours in the Department of Housing unit block intervened.
Tendered court documents stated Hall was looking after his ex-partner's black, male puppy named Diesel.
Hall was taking off the dog's harness when it bit him on the hand about 11.30pm on November 24, 2020.
Hall then grabbed the pup around the neck and began to hit its buttocks with such force it began to yelp in pain.
He continued to hit the dog until neighbours intervened and took it from him.
Police were called and attended shortly after, but the unit was dark and Hall did not come to the door.
They returned to the unit the next day and spoke to Hall who admitted to the violence.
"I basically got home ... and took the harness off. It bit me on the hand and basically I just lost control," Hall told police during an interview captured on body worn cameras.
"I was bit aggressive ... I do admit that it wasn't the right force to use."
Police noted the young puppy had a small mouth and teeth and was not capable of biting with force, adding there were no injuries to Hall's hands.
When police spoke to neighbours, said after taking the puppy from Hall it was limping on its rear legs but had recovered prior to police arrival.
Hall had also previously pleaded guilty to common assault stemming from a separate incident on January 6, 2021.
A hearing was held on Wednesday as there was a dispute in the facts as to what constituted the assault.
The officer who responded to the incident, the victim, and a witness from the night in question all took to the stand to provide insight into the nature of the assault.
Magistrate Gabriel Fleming found Hall had gone into the loungeroom of the West Wollongong unit he was living in at the time to speak with the victim.
The court heard she didn't want to, with Hall some time after grabbing her by the chin area and pushing her up against a wall.
A sentencing assessment report will be obtained ahead of Hall's sentence for both crimes in May.
His bail, requiring him to report to Nowra police, will continue.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
