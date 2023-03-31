Illawarra Mercury
Thomas Baden Hall awaits fate for assaulting 8-week-old puppy in West Wollongong

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 8:00pm
Thomas Baden Hall. Picture by ACM.
Thomas Baden Hall. Picture by ACM.

A man is waiting to learn his fate for two separate incidents of violence, one involving him bashing an eight-week-old puppy named Diesel in West Wollongong three years ago.

