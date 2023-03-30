A man has been charged with drugs and firearms offences after police raided a home in Coniston.
Officers from the region's Raptor South gangs squad searched a unit on Heaslip Avenue about 2.45pm on Wednesday, as part of an investigation into the alleged supply of prohibited drugs and firearms in the Illawarra.
While searching the unit, police seized quantities of heroin, Gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and a white crystal substance believed to be methylamphetamine.
A 40-year-old man, Jason Dolan, was arrested at the unit and taken to Wollongong Police Station.
During a later search of a nearby garage, officers found a loaded, shortened .410 shotgun and ammunition in the boot of a silver Subaru sedan.
Dolan has bee charged with six offences: possess prohibited drug, supply prohibited drug, possess shortened firearm, possess unregistered firearm, not keep firearm safely and possess ammunition without a license.
Nolan did not apply for bail as the matter was mentioned at Wollongong Local Court on Thursday.
The matter returns to court on April 19.
