Raptor arrests Coniston's Jason Dolan over drugs and gun

Updated March 30 2023 - 5:16pm, first published 5:14pm
Police say a shortened .410 shotgun was loaded when they found in a Coniston garage. Picture: NSW Police
Police say a shortened .410 shotgun was loaded when they found in a Coniston garage. Picture: NSW Police

A man has been charged with drugs and firearms offences after police raided a home in Coniston.

