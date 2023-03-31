Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

NRMA closes Wollongong, Kiama branches

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 31 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The NRMA branch on Crown Street, Wollongong, officially closed on March 31. Picture by Robert Peet
The NRMA branch on Crown Street, Wollongong, officially closed on March 31. Picture by Robert Peet

The NRMA branch in Wollongong has closed, in another blow for a struggling strip in the Wollongong CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.