Alt-pop-rock stars Kisschasy will play in Wollongong on their national reunion tour in May.
It's the band's first national tour in eight years and will hit the Uni Bar on May 11.
It's not the first time the band has ventured to the Gong, just as bass player Joel Vanderuit explained below.
Who's idea was it to reunite and what was motivation behind it?
From memory, it came up back in 2019, with 2020 being the 15-year anniversary for our first album 'united paper people'. I think Darren may have bumped into our old booking agent in LA, and the conversation started then.
Obviously tours started being planned, but the world had different ideas for live events across the globe. We rescheduled time and time again, and during this time is when Good Things approached as well. So it's all worked out pretty well in the long run.
If you had to pick one song that was a fave - what would it be?
One of our old B-sides is pretty close, called Resolution Wednesday. Despite It never making it onto a record, we still played it live on most of our tours I think mainly because we all liked it so much.
Is there a song you can't stand to play anymore?
Honestly not really. There are a few that we play that certainly aren't my favourite. But either other members in the band, or the audience really enjoy it.
But as long as everyone is having a good time, I'm pretty easy!
What are your thoughts on shows like Australian Idol and The Voice and how they impact the music industry?
I've not ever paid much attention to them. I remember during our earlier days I wasn't a huge fan because I felt that every artist should have to grind it out and earn their way up the ladder.
Playing to no one, sleeping in vans etc etc, the way we and many others had done before. But maybe as I've gotten a little older and separated in some ways from the industry, I've softened to the idea.
As a new or upcoming artist you have to exploit basically any opportunities that are presented to project your career, and in the current day, this is one of those avenues. However, it feels like a lot of the people trying out are using these platforms as their one chance to make it, and if they don't "make it" via a music gameshow, then they give up.
So I think the need to be looked at as one path, but not the only path. Wow, I really rambled my way through that.
Fave memories of Wollongong?
Wollongong was historically at the end of a NSW run of a lot of our tours, so I have distinct memories of not having to be anywhere for a few days so we would have a fun night with whomever was the supports, and any locals game enough, which on more than one occasion ended up watching sunrise near the lighthouse.
I can't do all-nighters any more, so don't expect to find us there on this trip! But we'll still make sure we have a good time on our visit!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.