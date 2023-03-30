As the A-League Men's returns from the international break, Dapto's Matthew Jurman is gearing up for a potential finals charge with Newcastle Jets.
The defender and team co-captain has played a pivotal role at the back along with his teammate - former Arsenal man Carl Jenkinson.
Jurman has re-discovered his top form that saw him selected for the Socceroos for the 2018 World Cup under Jets coach Arthur Papas in 2022/23.
Whilst he admits the personal accolades are a positive, he told the Mercury both he and the team were focused on delivering finals football to the Hunter for the first time since their grand final loss in 2018.
"I think me and Jenko have formed a good partnership," Jurman said.
"There's not too much that we could have done about the goals we've been conceding recently, but we always look back on what we could have done better or where we can help that team a little bit extra.
"We didn't start the season together but I think we've only got stronger as the season has gone on. I think we brought a lot of experience and calmness to the back line.
"But at the end of the day it's a results business and our performances don't count for nothing if we don't pick up the three points [each week]."
The Jets have been in and around the finals spots for the entirety of the campaign. Jurman and Jenkinson - along with A-League stalwart Jason Hoffman - have added steel to a back line that was flimsy at best last season.
The side were on a high in the early part of 2023, with Papas' team going on a six-game unbeaten run.
But recent results have not favoured the side and have allowed teams such as Wellington and Sydney FC to capitalise.
Jurman's team have not won in four since their stellar unbeaten run, with three losses to defending champions Western United, followed by the Phoenix and Adelaide in succession bringing them back to square one.
Goals to Trent Buhagiar and Kosta Grozos were not enough to get the victory in their last match before the international break against Perth, but any points in the race for finals is a bonus.
But the run doesn't get any easier, starting with defending premiers and league leaders Melbourne City in Victoria on Sunday.
Despite the massive hurdle, Jurman said he was keen for the battle.
"Every week is a challenge and playing against a good team is going to be a challenge," he said.
"It's going to be a good test but we're confident that we can shut their quality players down and also hurt them in our own way. It's going to be a big game but we're confident we can go there and do a job."
Looking retrospectively Jurman said his team had the self belief that they could do something special.
"Obviously the last month or so has been disappointing in terms of results," he added.
"Even though I do think we have deserved more in some of the games as the performances were pretty good and we definitely should have got more out of the games.
"But we can't look back, we just have to look forward now and we've got five big games, starting this weekend in Melbourne. The boys are feeling good and we're very positive that we can do something big this season if we can get ourselves into the finals, which is the goal for us.
Following the City game, the Jets will then travel to Brisbane, before hosting Macarthur. Their final two fixtures are an F3 derby against the Mariners at McDonald Jones Stadium before travelling down the highway to play Sydney FC to round out the regular season.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
