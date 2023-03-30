Illawarra Mercury
Matthew Jurman awaits finals countdown with the Newcastle Jets

By Jordan Warren
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:23am, first published 9:00am
Matthew Jurman will be gunning to help the Jets make their first finals appearance since their 2018 grand final loss. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
As the A-League Men's returns from the international break, Dapto's Matthew Jurman is gearing up for a potential finals charge with Newcastle Jets.

