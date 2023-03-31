David Carney's Wolves side have been given a major boost heading into their away clash against NWS Spirit on Saturday with the return of captain and last season's top goalscorer Lachlan Scott from injury.
The former A-League striker went down with a serious hamstring injury in their round three loss to Marconi.
"He's had two solid sessions and he's come up 100 per cent," he said.
"It's good news but I'm not going to expect too much from him straight away because he's been out for five or six weeks now. But hopefully he can bring that presence and give the lads a boost as well."
After weeks of injuries and suspensions forcing Carney to re-think his starting lineup, he now has the luxury of a full-strength squad.
He will also be pleased with the current form of young attacker Jake Trew, with the former Wanderers A-League player netting three goals in the last two weeks.
The team silenced it's critics for the time-being with a clean sheet against the Mariners last week after conceding eight goals in their two prior fixtures.
But Carney said it was worth noting how young not only his team, but specifically his back line was this season and as a result, there would be times were the team would concede goals during the refreshing process.
"We've got such a young team. Last week against the Mariners we had a 19-year-old goalkeeper, a 20-year-old right-back, a 19-year-old centre-back, Banri is 28 at centre-back and a left-back who is 23," he added.
The Wolves will take on NWS Spirit who sit three points behind Carney's men on the table in 11th. The match will take place at Christie Park and kickoff is at 5:30pm.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
